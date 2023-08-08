Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against UCC

2 Min Read
The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously opposed the Central government's Uniform Civil Code plan, supported by the Left government and opposed by religious groups.
The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution against the Centre's plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the state assembly.
Following Vijayan's presentation, the Congress-led Opposition UDF proposed several amendments and adjustments, expressing their support for the initiative by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
The chief minister conveyed that the Kerala Legislative Assembly held apprehensions and disappointment regarding the Central government's "unilateral" and "hasty" decision to impose the Uniform Civil Code.
This decision from the CPI(M)-led administration occurred in the midst of an ongoing campaign against the UCC, both by the ruling Left and the opposition UDF in Kerala.
Various religious organisations within the state also participated in this campaign.
Recently, separate seminars against the UCC were organised in Kozhikode by both fronts, featuring representatives from different religious groups.
In the previous month, the Law Commission of India collected public input and suggestions on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country.
