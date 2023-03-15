Kerala Assembly witnesses unprecedented protest against Speaker

The lawmakers later staged a sit-in protest in front of the office and raised slogans against the Speaker.

Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer’s office in the Assembly complex on Wednesday witnessed an unprecedented protest by opposition Congress-UDF members accusing him of being biased in the House.

The opposition legislators have been protesting for some days against the Speaker’s decision denying them a nod to present notice for their adjournment motion continuously on various pressing issues.

Protests erupted early in the Kerala House when Shamseer announced that their notice for adjournment motion on women’s security could not be taken up.

Raising slogans and holding a banner saying ’Speaker should show justice’, they later walked out of the House and marched to the Speaker’s office in the same complex.

Tension prevailed in front of the office as Watch and Ward personnel blocked their way and some of the UDF MLAs tried to move forward with force. Watch and Ward staff, also known as house marshals, oversee the security of the State Legislature and work under the control of the Speaker and the Secretary to the Legislature.

The lawmakers later staged a sit-in protest in front of the office and raised slogans against the Speaker.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of evading questions.

"CM is not ready to answer any questions. Therefore, we boycotted the Assembly and were holding protest outside the office of Speaker but our MLAs including women were attacked by ruling party MLAs and staff of ministers," alleged.

Satheesan further added that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had appointed a 10-member team to disrupt his speech during the Kerala Assembly session.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan is imitating PM. What is happening in the Parliament, the same is happening in Kerala Assembly," he added.

