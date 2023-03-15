English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKerala Assembly witnesses unprecedented protest against Speaker

Kerala Assembly witnesses unprecedented protest against Speaker

Kerala Assembly witnesses unprecedented protest against Speaker
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 2:28:10 PM IST (Updated)

The lawmakers later staged a sit-in protest in front of the office and raised slogans against the Speaker.

Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer’s office in the Assembly complex on Wednesday witnessed an unprecedented protest by opposition Congress-UDF members accusing him of being biased in the House.

Recommended Articles

View All
M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

Mar 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The opposition legislators have been protesting for some days against the Speaker’s decision denying them a nod to present notice for their adjournment motion continuously on various pressing issues.
Protests erupted early in the Kerala House when Shamseer announced that their notice for adjournment motion on women’s security could not be taken up.
ALSO READ | This Indian state has begun a mission to become sanitary napkin-free
Raising slogans and holding a banner saying ’Speaker should show justice’, they later walked out of the House and marched to the Speaker’s office in the same complex.
Tension prevailed in front of the office as Watch and Ward personnel blocked their way and some of the UDF MLAs tried to move forward with force. Watch and Ward staff, also known as house marshals, oversee the security of the State Legislature and work under the control of the Speaker and the Secretary to the Legislature.
The lawmakers later staged a sit-in protest in front of the office and raised slogans against the Speaker.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of evading questions.
"CM is not ready to answer any questions. Therefore, we boycotted the Assembly and were holding protest outside the office of Speaker but our MLAs including women were attacked by ruling party MLAs and staff of ministers," alleged.
Satheesan further added that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had appointed a 10-member team to disrupt his speech during the Kerala Assembly session.
"CM Pinarayi Vijayan is imitating PM. What is happening in the Parliament, the same is happening in Kerala Assembly," he added.
With agency inputs.
 
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 2:23 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CongressKeralaPinarayi VijayanUnited Democratic Front (UDF)

Previous Article

Explained: Telangana's Kaleshwaram project that has triggered protests

Next Article

Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and others accused

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X