Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan filed his nomination papers today for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The Kerala chief minister will contest from Dharmadam constituency, from where he had won last time, in the elections set to take place on April 6.

Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur Collectorate at around 11 AM following COVID-19 protocols.

The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan.

While most polls have indicated that Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to return to power, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is banking on the anti-incumbency factor that had helped them win 19 out of the 20 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections to help them this time around. There are also expectations that BJP led NDA, who has projected 'metro man E Sreedharan as their chief minister candidate for the state, to make serious inroads in the state.