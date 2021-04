From Pinarayi Vijayan to metro man Sreedharan; Here's the list of key candidates in Kerala assembly polls

Ramesh Chennithala: Leader of Opposition and veteran Congress leader is fighting a two-front battle as he contests from his stronghold Haripad. Not only does he have the task of recapturing power in the state at a time when the party is facing a crisis across the country, but he will also have to retain his strength within the party at a time of tough internal challenges from various corners including from former CM Oommen Chandy. (Photo: Twitter/@chennithala)