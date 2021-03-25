  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin, says Elon Musk
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains
Rupee falls 10 paise against US dollar in early trade
Home Politics

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with 'Metroman' Sreedharan's candidature

Updated : March 25, 2021 11:18 AM IST

At 88, age seems to be no barrier for Sreedharan to fit himself into the garb of a seasoned politician, as stated by his critics.
Clad in a pastel colour shirt and traditional dhoti, Sreedharan moves swiftly from one voter to another with folded hands and his trademark gentle smile.
The Palakkad Assembly constituency has 1,88,534 registered voters including 96,774 women and three transgenders.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with 'Metroman' Sreedharan's candidature
Published : March 25, 2021 11:03 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.63 times so far on Day 2

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.63 times so far on Day 2

PUBG Mobile reports 1 billion accumulated downloads since 2018 launch

PUBG Mobile reports 1 billion accumulated downloads since 2018 launch

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement