Kerala Assembly elections will be held in single phase on April 6 while results will be announced on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said today.

The announcement was made on Friday by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sunil Arora. With the announcement of Kerala election dates, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

ECI said extra arrangements will be done to maintain social distancing and COVID-19 related precautions and like Bihar polls, polling time will be increased by an hour.

The Election Commission said officials visited in these five states many a times and a team is still on a tour of Bengal for smooth conduct of the elections.

It further said adequate security arrangements will be made for smooth conduct of the elections. In all, 824 assembly constituencies will go to polls and 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in these states.

ECI said it has fixed the dates of polls keeping in mind special festivals and exams in mind so that dates do not clash. Toilets and waiting areas will be made available in all the polling stations.

The term of the 140-member Kerala Assembly is ending on June 1, 2021 and a new House has to be constituted before that. Led by Pinrayi Vijayan, CPI(M) came to power in Kerala in May 2016 sweeping 91 of the 140 Assembly seats.

Schedule for single-phase Kerala Assembly elections:

Notification to be issued on March 12

Scrutiny of nominations: March 20

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: March 22

Date of Poll: April 6

Counting of votes: May 2

