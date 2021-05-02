Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Kerala polls: A glimpse on key facts regarding the candidates
Kerala has always kept an identity of its own and this is evident from the fact that BJP which is dominating the national political map for years is still struggling for survival in the state.
The state, for decades, have been dominated by CPM led LDF and the congress led UDF. Further the state is also noticeable for its habit of not electing the ruling front for a second term.
Here's a glimpse of key facts regarding the candidates.
Counting set to take place amid COVID-19 precautions
Remember, the counting is set to take place amidst a second COVID-19 wave in the country, so there are certain precautions that the Election Commission has taken to ensure a smooth counting process. These precautions include:
>> At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed, officials said.
>> As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.
Congress not to participate in election debates on counting day
Meanwhile, in a crucial development on Saturday, Congress party decided that it will not participate in election debates on television when the results for assembly polls for five states are out.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates after poll results are out.
The results for assembly elections in states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala would be declared today.
Exit polls predict LDF win
The exit polls have predicted a Left Democratic Front (LDF) win in Kerala, with the incumbent alliance expected to win anywhere between 72-80 seats whereas United Democratic Front (UDF) is projected to win between 58-64 seats. The National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP is approximated to win around 1-5 seats, according to the exit polls. The magic figure for the 140-member Kerala Assembly is 71.
The polls to elect a new 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly was held in a single-phase amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic. The state had recorded a voter turnout of 74 percent.
