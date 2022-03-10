Kerakat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kerakat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kerakat is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Kerakat legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

T he assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kerakat was won by Dinesh Chaudhary of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Sanjai Kumar Saroj.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Gulab Chand.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dinesh Chaudhary garnered 84078 votes, securing 37.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15259 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.72 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kerakat constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.