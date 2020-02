Ahmedabad has started preparing for a grand show for the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the last week of February. The White House on February 11 announced President Trump in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to visit India to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

In his first official visit to India, Trump will travel to Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

Gujarat government officials are tight-lipped on the possible itinerary of the US President during the Ahmedabad visit. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had recently said in Delhi that Trump will visit the Sabarmati River Front during his visit to India, reported PTI.

During his Ahmedabad visit, the US president will hold a public rally with Modi at the Sardar Patel Stadium (known as Motera Stadium) in Ahmedabad. The rally is expected to see a massive gathering, reportedly larger than ‘Howdy Modi’ event in the US last year.

The Motera stadium, being built at an estimated cost of $100 million, has a seating capacity of over 1,00,000 spectators. The stadium will become the world's largest cricket stadium overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.



Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests.

This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

The two leaders addressed a big rally in Houston, Texas, at the Howdy Modi event in September 2019, which saw a strong 50,000 audience.

The Motera stadium event is also expected to be on the lines of ‘Howdy Modi’. The Indian Express reported that the event is likely to be called ‘Kem Chho Mr President’ (‘kem chho’ being howdy’s equivalent in Gujarati).

President Trump had also mentioned the planned rally during his media briefing on Tuesday in the US.

"He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad)," Trump told reporters.

"And you know (it) is the largest stadium in the world. He's (Modi) building it now. It's almost complete and it's the largest in the world," Trump said.

In a Twitter post today, Modi said, "India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world."

Trump also said that he would sign a trade deal with Modi if it was the right one. They (Indians) want to do something and we'll see... if we can make the right deal, (we) will do it," said Trump.

Indian government is set to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for military helicopters from US defence firm Lockheed Martin ahead of Trump’s visit, Reuters reported, citing defence and industry sources.