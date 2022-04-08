Kejriwal reviews progress of Delhi Budget, to provide 20 lakh jobs in five years

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had presented its budget and named it 'Rozgar Budget' as it aimed at giving 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday conducted a meeting to review the progress of the Delhi Budget and to expedite implementation of schemes to provide 20 lakh jobs in next five years.
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had presented its budget and named it 'Rozgar Budget' as it aimed at giving 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.
"Today, during the review of the Rozgar Budget, the Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji said that the way the entire country looks towards Delhi today regarding education, health, electricity, water, in the same way, we will also give a solution to employment," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi.
Also Read:
Delhi govt offers subsidy of Rs 5,500 for first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles
Officials said that in the meeting, targets and timelines of each department were set to provide 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.
"In the Delhi budget, we have set a target of creating 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years. Such work is being done for the first time in the country. Took a meeting of all departments today. Targets and timelines were set for each department. Everyone is very excited. I believe that we will definitely achieve our goal," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also attended the meeting at 11 am along with officials of all concerned departments. "CM Sh @ArvindKejriwal ji (sic) conducted a meeting to review details & expedite implementation of ongoing & new programs in Rozgar Budget. Under his leadership, Delhi Govt is committed to creating 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years," Sisodia said in a tweet after the meeting.
Also Read: Will quit politics if BJP holds Delhi municipal polls timely and wins: Arvind Kejriwal
Tags
Previous Article

Exclusive | Serum to sell Covishield precautionary doses for Rs 600 each to pvt hospitals; free replacement for expired vaccines: CEO Adar Poonawalla

Next Article

Over 34.42 crore beneficiaries received Rs 18.60 lakh crore loan under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana