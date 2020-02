Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why the Election Commission has not released the final voting percentage even after over 22 hours since the polling ended on Saturday.

The voting ended at 6 pm on Saturday, however, due to long queues at some booths, more time was given so that those in line can exercise their rights.

Responding to a tweet from a journalist which says that officials are saying "final polling percentage will be made public by today (Sunday) evening", Kejriwal called it "shocking".

"Absolutely shocking what the EC is doing. Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"