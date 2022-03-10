Keishamthong Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Keishamthong Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Keishamthong is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Keishamthong legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Keishamthong was won by Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh of the NPEP. He defeated INC's Laisom Ibomcha Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by NCP's L Ibomcha Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh garnered 10000 votes, securing 43.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3261 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.11 percent.

The Keishamthong constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.