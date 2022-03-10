Keirao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Keirao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Keirao is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Keirao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Keirao was won by Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei of the BJP. He defeated IND's Md Nasiruddin Khan. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MSCP's Karam Thamarjit Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei garnered 5959 votes, securing 22.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 538 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.06 percent.

The Keirao constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.