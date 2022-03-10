Kedarnath Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kedarnath Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kedarnath is an assembly constituency in the Rudraprayag district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Kedarnath legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Kedarnath was won by Manoj Rawat of the INC. He defeated IND's Kuldeep Singh Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Shaila Rani Rawat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manoj Rawat garnered 13,906 votes, securing 24.74 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 869 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kedarnath constituency stands at 89,829 with 44,125 male voters and 45,704 female voters.