Delhi excise policy case: K Kavitha moves SC as auditor arrives for ED questioning

On March 24, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha will hear Kavitha's plea.

On March 24, the Supreme Court will listen to a plea filed by K. Kavitha, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, seeking protection from arrest in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The court, however, refused to grant the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader interim relief in the matter.

Kavitha has moved the SC to seek protection from arrest and challenge the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. She has been been summoned by the ED on March 16 for a second round of questioning.

Kavitha, who is also a member of the legislative council, claimed that the summons was completely against the law and that it was unacceptable for a woman to be called to the Enforcement Directorate's office.

"Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?" her lawyer said while seeking an urgent hearing of the plea. It is "completely against the law," the lawyer added.

ED questions Kavitha's ex-auditor Butchibabu Gorantla

The ED also summoned and questioned Butchibabu Gorantla, alleged to be a former auditor of Kavitha, on Wednesday. This comes a day before Kavitha's scheduled second round of questioning on March 16.

A video published by ANI shows Buchchi Babu arriving at the ED office in Delhi for questioning in connection with the case.

The ED will confront Gorantla, who is out on bail after the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) arrested him in the same case, with another arrested individual who has been accused.

The agency made this disclosure on Monday before a local court in Delhi while seeking an extension of custody of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai, whom it had arrested on March 6.

The court extended Pillai's remand by three more days.

In the remand note for Pillai, the ED told the court that Butchibabu was initially asked to join the probe on March 9 but he sought adjournment till March 13 citing health issues.

"He has been summoned again for March 15," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The agency also informed the court that Pillai and Butchibabu were staying at a Hyderabad five-star hotel in mid-March, during the period when the GoM report on the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy was being formulated.

"It has been revealed that the hotel's business centre has been used by the said persons staying there," the ED said, adding it has sought details from the hotel on this and it was awaited.

The agency had earlier alleged that the "South group" was a liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others that paid kickbacks amounting to about Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

The "South Group", according to the ED, "comprises" Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh), his son Raghav Magunta, Kavitha and others.

On March 11, Kavitha was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate for hours in connection with the money laundering case. The agency questioned her about the alleged destruction of the mobile devices she had been using at the time of the scam and collected her personal and financial information.

The ED has accused Kavitha of holding benami investment in Indospiritis, one of the liquor companies named in the case.