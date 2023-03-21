BRS leader Kavitha submits old phones to ED in Delhi excise policy case

In her letter to the ED, Kavitha claimed that she had not been summoned or asked any questions before these allegations were made against her.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha on Tuesday submitted her old phones to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. She appeared before the agency for the third time for questioning.

Kavitha also penned a letter to the ED stating that the devices were handed over "without prejudice to my right and contentions and larger contentions whether a woman’s phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy."

She added that she was submitting the phones to dispel any notion or "adverse impression" that the agency is allegedly trying to create.

The ED in its first chargesheet filed in the case accused Kavitha of using at least two mobile numbers whose International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) changed ten times.

In her letter to the ED, Kavitha claimed that she had not been summoned or asked any questions before these allegations were made against her.

Kavitha said, "It is baffling to note as to how, why and under what such circumstances agency made such allegations when I was not even summoned or asked any questions whatsoever."

This is the third deposition of Kavitha before the federal probe agency. She has spent around 18-19 hours at the ED headquarters in central Delhi during her two appearances on March 11 and March 20.

The Telangana chief minister's daughter was questioned until 9:15 pm on Monday where, according to sources, her statement was recorded as investigators put across around a dozen questions to her.

The ED had also confronted Kavitha with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai, an arrested accused in the case.

Pillai allegedly shares close ties with her and the South Group, an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others, that paid kickbacks amounting to about Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

Kavitha has denied any wrongdoing and has alleged that the BJP-led Centre was "using" the ED as the saffron party could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana.

The ED has arrested 12 people, including former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in the case so far. The policy was subsequently scrapped, and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

