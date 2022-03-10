Katra Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Katra Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Katra is an Assembly constituency in the Shahjahanpur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Katra Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Katra was won by Veer Vikram Singh Prince of the BJP. He defeated SP's Rajesh Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rajesh Yadav.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Veer Vikram Singh Prince garnered 76,509 votes, securing 39.64 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16,730 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.67 percent.