Katra Bazar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Katra Bazar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Katra Bazar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of the Katra Bazar constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Katra Bazar is an assembly constituency in the Gonda district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Katra Bazar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Katra Bazar was won by Bawan Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Baij Nath.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Bawan Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Bawan Singh garnered 92095 votes, securing 41.57 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 30811 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.91 percent.
