Katehari Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Katehari Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Katehari is an assembly constituency in the Ambedkar Nagar district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Katehari legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Katehari was won by Lal Ji Verma of the BSP. He defeated BJP's Awdhesh Kumar Dwivedi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shankh Lal Manjhi.In the 2017 assembly polls, Lal Ji Verma garnered 84358 votes, securing 35.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6287 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.68 percent.

The total number of voters in the Katehari constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Katehari constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.