Kasta Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kasta Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kasta is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kasta legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kasta was won by Saurabh Singh of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Sunil Kumar Lala.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sunil Kumar Lala.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Saurabh Singh garnered 92824 votes, securing 44.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24273 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.56 percent.