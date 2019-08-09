Kashmir's streets silent as people's despair and rage grow

An unusual silence cloaks the center of the city. Its streets, once teeming with traffic, are dotted with spools of concertina wire, blocking movement. Every road is sealed off. The population has been forced indoors while thousands of soldiers in camouflage are on patrol, carrying guns at their waists.

Srinagar, the administrative summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is a city under siege.

Thousands of people have been forced indoors, shops and even health clinics were shuttered, and all communications and the internet have been cut off.

Indian Paramilitary soldiers check the bag of a man riding a scooter during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

In central Srinagar people had to navigate barbed-wire checkpoints to buy necessities or reach hospitals.

Maqbool Mohammad, a haggard man in clothes that hang off his frame, was among the very few walking the debris-strewn streets. The 57-year-old teacher wanted to visit his ailing brother but wasn't allowed to cross the neighborhood. Soldiers directed him to turn around.

"I haven't seen my cancer-patient brother from last four days. He lives in another neighbourhood. I don't even know if he is alive or dead," Mohammad lamented.

A collective outpouring of anger threatens to consume the long-troubled region. Still reeling from the shock of India's surprise move, residents discussed it in hushed tones.

Shikaras, or traditional gondolas, stand parked on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Sheikh Saaliq)

For many, India's decision is a breach of trust and an attack on Kashmir's identity.

Several residents spoke with The Associated Press anonymously for fear of reprisals from the authorities.

In the days before the announcement in Parliament, the region was locked down. Since then, residents expressed rage and despair, and there is a sense that the region won't remain quiet for long.

"Once the restrictions are lifted, people will take to the streets. It's a pressure-cooker situation and it will burst anytime," said Bashir Ahmad.

This sentiment was echoed by many youths in Srinagar.

"As far as the situation is concerned, the worst is still to come," said 21-year-old Bilal Rahi.

There have been sporadic reports of protesters throwing stones at soldiers in parts of the region, but no official confirmation.

Officials at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar told The Associated Press they were restricted by authorities from giving any information to reporters.

However, one doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity because of this restriction said more than 50 people had come in for treatment of wounds from pellet guns, the ammunition that security forces often use to disperse protests. At least 13 of these had injuries to their eyes, the doctor said.

Riyaz Ahmad was lying on a hospital bed, his left eye peppered with small visible holes of iron pellets fired by the Indian forces. The 22-year-old said the troops fired a volley of pellets at him while he was protesting in Srinagar's Habak neighbourhood.

"Everything went dark when I was hit by pellets. I don't know who brought me to the hospital," Ahmad said.

He was brought to the hospital on a bicycle by his friends. While on the way, they were stopped by soldiers and beaten.

"They beat us with sticks," said his friend, Sajad Wani.

Doctors told the AP that Ahmad may have to have an operation to remove the pellets from his eye.

The government has released no figures about civilian injuries during the current crackdown.

Patients who come to Srinagar's hospitals are stopped and frisked by Indian soldiers at several places. A communication blackout is making things worse.

Many parts of Kashmir remain cut off from Srinagar.

Frequently in Kashmir, the internet gets shut down when authorities merely suspect that protests will occur. They fear demonstrators mobilise via social media. Human rights activists have always questioned the cutoff of the internet, saying it violates the people's right to information.

For journalists, the shutdown has meant hand-carrying dispatches out of the region.

For families, there is no way to get in touch with their relatives who work or study in different Indian states.

One man was seen rushing toward a TV crew, pleading with them to allow him to call his son in Mumbai. He left disappointed when he was told there was no way they could help him.

A far greater worry, however, is the seething anger among residents. With the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha on August 12, people might congregate in large numbers in the streets, and many of them fear this could lead to violence.

"If India lets us assemble on Eid, they will see what we can do. We are not going to take this without a fight," a masked protester in the city said.

A huge number of migrant workers were seen standing outside Srinagar's Tourist Reception Center waiting for a chance to get out of Kashmir.