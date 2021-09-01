Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away on Wednesday in Kashmir following age-related ailments. He was 92.

Geelani, who was a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference, had been suffering from various ailments for nearly last two decades.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

