Kashmir schools will reopen next week: JK chief secy

Offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government have been functioning normally in the Valley since Friday while schools will reopen next week, according to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Addressing a press conference, Subrahmanyam said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

The chief secretary also said that 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts

Meanwhile the central government told the Supreme Court on Friday that restrictions on people's movements and communication links in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored in the next few days.

The court was hearing a petition by a newspaper editor seeking restoration of telephone and internet services snapped this month in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

The restrictions would be lifted in the "next few days," the government lawyer, Tushar Mehta, said.