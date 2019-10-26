#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 25
Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Kashmir on way to development after Article 370 revocation, says Amit Shah

Updated : October 26, 2019 05:34 PM IST

Kashmir on way to development after Article 370 revocation, says Amit Shah
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Overdrive: In conversation with 2019 F3 Championship's second runner up Jehan Daruvala

Overdrive: In conversation with 2019 F3 Championship's second runner up Jehan Daruvala

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

The Moneycontrol Pro Muhurat Trading Giveaway: An annual subscription for Re 1

The Moneycontrol Pro Muhurat Trading Giveaway: An annual subscription for Re 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV