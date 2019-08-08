Economy
Kashmir 'internationally recognised disputed territory': Chinese envoy
Updated : August 08, 2019 07:09 AM IST
China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was an "internationally recognized disputed territory".
Yao, speaking to journalists, also stressed on the need for compliance with international laws and hoped that both Pakistan and India would "take a suitable decision for the betterment of the Kashmiri people", Ary News reported.
