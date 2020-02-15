Politics

Kashmir: IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal booked under Public Safety Act

Updated : February 15, 2020 02:17 PM IST

Faesal, who has been under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was booked under the PSA on Friday night, according to the sources.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was to end.