Politics
Kashmir: Facing backlash from Indian diaspora, UK Labour walks back on resolution
Updated : November 13, 2019 12:44 PM IST
Facing backlash from its voters of Indian origin, the Labour Party of the United Kingdom has attempted to back away from its stance on Kashmir after condemning the Indian government for revoking the special status of the territory in September.
The Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party in late September passed a motion at its annual conference that talked of a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir and advocated the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.
Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery has acknowledged that the September resolution has “caused offence to some sections of the Indian diaspora.”
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more