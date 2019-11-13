#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Kashmir: Facing backlash from Indian diaspora, UK Labour walks back on resolution

Updated : November 13, 2019 12:44 PM IST

Facing backlash from its voters of Indian origin, the Labour Party of the United Kingdom has attempted to back away from its stance on Kashmir after condemning the Indian government for revoking the special status of the territory in September.
The Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party in late September passed a motion at its annual conference that talked of a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir and advocated the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.
Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery has acknowledged that the September resolution has “caused offence to some sections of the Indian diaspora.”
