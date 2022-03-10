0

Kasganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kasganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By Niral Sharma
Kasganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Kasganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Kasganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kasganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Kasganj is an Assembly constituency in the Kasganj district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Kasganj Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kasganj was won by Devendra Singh Rajput of the BJP. He defeated SP's Hasrat Ullah Shervani.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Devendra Singh Rajput garnered 101908 votes, securing 46.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 52030 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.64 percent.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Man Pal Singh.
