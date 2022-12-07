English
Kasauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 11:00:10 PM IST (Published)

Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Kasauli constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Kasauli is an assembly constituency in the Solan district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Kasauli legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP's Harmel Dhiman, Congress leader Vinod Sultanpuri, and Rajiv Saizal of BJP are the top contenders for the seat. Harmel Dhiman jumped ship to AAP this year. He was with the BJP for three decades.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kasauli was won by Rajiv Saizal of the BJP. Rajiv Saizal defeated INC's Vinod Sultanpuri.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Rajiv Saizal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajiv Saizal garnered 23,656 votes, securing 48.26 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 442 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.91 percent.
The total number of voters in the Kasauli constituency stands at 68,932.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressHimachal Pradesh election 2022

