Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Legal

Karti Chidambaram has tennis club in Spain, house in Britain, says ED

Updated : August 21, 2019 08:32 PM IST

The ED has reasons to believe the money with which they were purchased allegedly came from the bribe in INX Media deal.
The agencies have also attached Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh bungalow that is estimated to be of Rs 16 crore.
Karti Chidambaram has tennis club in Spain, house in Britain, says ED
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

How Wow! Momo went from 1 table to 274-store chain in 11 years

How Wow! Momo went from 1 table to 274-store chain in 11 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV