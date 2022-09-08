Kartavya Path LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Central Vista, unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue

Summary

Kartavya Path LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. According to the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the Prime Minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', it said. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave. The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for the event. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm, officials said.