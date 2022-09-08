    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    politics News

    Kartavya Path LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Central Vista, unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue

    Kartavya Path LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Central Vista, unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue

    Kartavya Path LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Central Vista, unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue
    Summary

    Kartavya Path LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. According to the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the Prime Minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', it said. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave. The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for the event. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm, officials said.

    Live Updates

    'Kartavya Path' will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

    Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path inauguration — Which Delhi routes you should avoid

    The inaugural function is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A number of roads will be closed for general traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm on September 8 as a large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function. Click here to know all about it.

    The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

    The traffic police have made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for the event. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm, officials said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the Prime Minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'

    Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on the inauguration of the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do the inauguration today evening.The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave. 

    Our team of reporters will bring to you the latest updates from the event.

