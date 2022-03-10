Kartarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kartarpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kartarpur is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Kartarpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Kartarpur was won by Chaudhary Surinder Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Seth Sat Paul.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sarwan Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chaudhary Surinder Singh garnered 46729 votes, securing 36.98 percent of the vote share, winning the seat by a margin of 6,020 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.76 percent.The total number of voters in the Kartarpur constituency stands at 1,84,515 with 88,394 male voters and 96,119 female voters.

The Kartarpur constituency has a literacy level of 78.6 percent.