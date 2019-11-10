Politics
Kartarpur Corridor opens: Here's all you need to know
Updated : November 10, 2019 03:19 PM IST
After years of back and forth, delays and a final agreement, the Kartarpur Corridor connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan was opened on Saturday.
The corridor is entirely fenced from both sides, and entry for Pakistani and Indian pilgrims is separate.
The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak spent his final 18 years preaching and farming in Kartarpur village in Pakistan.
