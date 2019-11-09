Kartarpur Corridor opening testimony to Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan
Updated : November 09, 2019 01:38 PM IST
The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan will be open from Saturday.
The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.
