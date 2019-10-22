#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Kartarpur Corridor: Already mired in dispute

Updated : October 22, 2019 12:18 PM IST

Pakistan has decided to levy a service charge of $20 on each pilgrim and India has been requesting it not to do so as there was an understanding that the pilgrimage would be free.
According to the understanding between the two countries, up to 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the holy site.
Kartarpur Corridor: Already mired in dispute
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV