Karsog Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Karsog constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Karsog is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Karsog legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Mahesh Raj of Congress, Deep Raj of BJP and Bhagwant Singh of AAP contested the seat. The seat has flipped between BJP and INC as well as independent candidates.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Karsog was won by Hira Lal of the BJP. Hira Lal defeated the Congress’s Mansa Ram.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC’s Mansa Ram. In the 2017 assembly polls, Hira Lal garnered 22,102 votes, securing 42.33 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 4,830 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.39 percent.

The total number of voters in the Karsog constituency stands at 76,609. The Karsog constituency has a literacy level of 81.53 percent.