Karnprayag Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Karnprayag Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Karnprayag is an assembly constituency in the Chamoli district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Karnprayag legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Karnprayag was won by Surendra Singh Negi of the BJP. He defeated INC's Dr Ansuya Parsad Maikhuri.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ansuya Prasad Maikhuri.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surendra Singh Negi garnered 28,159 votes, securing 51.72 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7,549 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.87 percent.

The total number of voters in the Karnprayag constituency stands at 94,018 with 47,134 male voters and 46,884 female voters.