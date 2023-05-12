Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP's K G Bopaiah battles JDS and Congress to retain seat

The Virajpet Assembly Constituency falls under the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The voting for the constituency was held on May 10, along with the rest of the 223 constituencies in Karnataka. The winning party must have a minimum of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

Virajpet, located in the Kodagu district of Karnataka state, witnessed a high voter turnout of 74.07 percent in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Out of the total 2,13,294 voters in the Virajpet Assembly constituency, 1,07,208 are men, 106,076 women, and 10 transgender voters.

The main contestants from the Virajpet Assembly constituency are Mansoor Khan from JD(S), AS Ponnanna from INC, and K G Bopaiah from BJP.