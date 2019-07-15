Karnataka's JDS-Congress coalition government to take floor test on July 18
Updated : July 15, 2019 02:50 PM IST
Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and opposition BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa attended the meeting in the Speaker's chamber.
Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an impleadment plea by five more rebel Karnataka legislators against Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to not accept their resignations.
