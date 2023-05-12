Karnataka State Assembly Polls: Here's all you need to know Udupi constituency

In this year’s Karnataka State Assembly elections, BJP has fielded Yashpal Anand Suvarna against Congress candidate Prasadraj Kanchan. Suvarna was given the ticket to contest the election after the saffron party shunted out incumbent and three-time MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

In Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, the Udupi constituency, which voted on May 10, has registered voters who were eligible to exercise their franchise. Udupi is considered an important constituency as it grabbed the headlines in 2022 because of the hijab controversy.

The term of the 224-member Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. Udupi is one of 104 Assembly seats and was won by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018. As per the Karnataka Election Information Centre, the constituency has 2,03,801 eligible voters, of whom 1,05,015 are female and 98,786 are male. The constituency had 4 third-gender voters as of 2018.

In this year’s Karnataka State Assembly elections, BJP has fielded Yashpal Anand Suvarna against Congress candidate Prasadraj Kanchan. Suvarna was given the ticket to contest the election after the saffron party shunted out incumbent and three-time MLA Raghupathi Bhat.