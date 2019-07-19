Politics
Karnataka trust vote: Assembly fails to meet 1:30 pm deadline set by Governor
Updated : July 19, 2019 02:08 PM IST
Even as the deadline neared, the ruling coalition questioned the Governor's power to issue such a direction
HD Kumaraswamy requested the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to decide whether the Governor can set a deadline
