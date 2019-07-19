Karnataka trust vote: Assembly fails to meet 1:30 pm deadline set by Governor

The Karnataka Assembly Friday failed to meet the 1.30 pm deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the House. Even as the deadline neared, the ruling coalition questioned the Governor's power to issue such a direction, with Kumaraswamy citing a Supreme Court verdict that a Governor cannot act as ombudsman of Legislature.

Kumaraswamy said he would not criticise the Governor and requested the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to decide whether the Governor can set a deadline.

As the treasury bench objected to the Governor's direction, Congress members shouted slogans, "Go back, Governor."

When the deadline ended, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa stood up and pressed for division on the vote of confidence moved by the Chief Minister.

The Speaker said there was a process to be followed and the motion would be put to vote, if pressed for, according to rules after discussion.

to the Chief Minister setting the deadline.