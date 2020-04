Karnatakaa has extended its ongoing coronavirus lockdown until May 3 and will take a call on whether any relaxations can be brought in over the next few days.

Currently, no relaxations have been allowed for any industry, including those that were listed last week in the Ministry of Home Affairs’ revised guidelines, which said that IT companies can operate at 50 percent capacity.

The Karnataka government met industry members from IT and biotechnology last week and had also decided to allow them to operate, initially at 50 percent capacity which was later lowered to 33 percent capacity. However, these relaxations have now been called off.

The Karnataka government held a cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on the lockdown extension and likely relaxations. It ultimately decided that the situation would be reviewed over the next few days to see if any relaxations can be permitted.

The government has also said that an ordinance will be brought in under the state Epidemic Diseases Act to decide on how to punish those violating lockdown and those attacking medical staff and police.

Agriculture and horticulture activities will continue as they have over the past month, while movement of essential goods will also continue.

Manufacturing, infrastructure and IT companies, which are among the major industries in the state, will continue to face lockdown restrictions for now.