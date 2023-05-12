Devanahalli Election Results LIVE | KH Muniyappa defeats JD(S) candidate LN Narayanaswamy

Devanahalli Election Results LIVE | According to the Election Commission website, the former union minister got 73,058 votes against 68,427 polled by his Janata Dal (Secular) candidate LN Narayanaswamy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pilla Munishamappa was in third place with 34,404 votes.

Seven-time Congress MP KH Muniyappa on Saturday (May 13) won the Devanahalli Assembly constituency, beating his nearest rival by a margin of 4,631 votes and entering the Karnataka Assembly.

The Assembly segment is located in the Bengaluru Rural district and has total voters of 2,00,263, including 1,00,821 male voters and 99,424 female voters. The constituency has a dominant Dalit population, with 24.26 percent belonging to the Scheduled Caste community. The literacy rate in the constituency is 77.93 percent.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2018, L N Narayanaswamy of JD(S) won the seat by defeating Venkataswamy of Congress by a margin of 17,010 votes. Narayanaswamy secured 51 percent of the votes, while Venkataswamy secured 41 percent of the votes. K Nagesh of BJP secured only 6 percent of the votes.

The SC-dominated constituency has been a traditional stronghold of the JD(S), which has won the seat in the past two Assembly elections. However, with the Congress and BJP leaving no stone unturned to wrest the seat from the JD(S), the contest is likely to be intense.

The political parties have been conducting extensive campaigns in the region, highlighting their promises and plans for the development of the constituency.