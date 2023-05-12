Karnataka State Assembly Polls: Here's all you need to know Devanahalli constituency

This time around, the Devanahalli constituency is set to witness a three-cornered fight among LN Narayanaswamy, KH Muniyappa from INC, and Pilla Munishamappa from BJP. Myniyappa is said to have a strong following among the SC voters in the constituency while L N Narayanswamy of JD(S) is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Devanahalli, a constituency reserved for SC, is one of the key battlegrounds in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The constituency is witnessing a three cornered battle among Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

The constituency in the outskirts of Bengaluru is under radar as seven-time MP and former Union minister KH Muniyappa is contesting Assembly election for the first time from this seat.

