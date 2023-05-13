Karnataka Results 2023: Times when the state got full majority governments

Congress is maintaining lead in 128 constituencies, way above the majority mark of 113 seats. It seems that again a party is going to form the government with a full majority.

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 is underway, Congress looks set to cross the majority mark with ease. At the time of writing, Congress is leading in 128 seats and it has won 42 seats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party trailed behind with a lead in 69 seats and it won in 15 constituencies. The Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 22 seats, as per the counting trend so far.

Several exit polls had predicted that the Congress may cross the majority mark and as per the trends the predictions seem to be right.

Karnataka has seen parties form the government with an absolute majority for the most part of its electoral history. In 2023, it seems that again a party is going to form the government with a full majority.

Here’s a look at times when Karnataka got a full majority government:

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election 2013

In the 2013 polls, Congress emerged as the single largest with victory in 122 seats, nine more than the majority mark. The party formed the government with Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

Poll results:

Indian National Congress: 122 seats

Janata Dal (Secular): 40

Bharatiya Janata Party: 40

Karnataka Janata Paksha: 6

Independents: 9

Badagara Shramika Raitala Congress: 4

Samajwadi Party: 1

Karnataka Makkala Paksha: 1

Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 1999

In 1999, the Congress was crowned as the single largest party after it won 132 seats. The party formed the government with SM Krishna as the Chief Minister.

Poll results:

Indian National Congress: 132

Bharatiya Janata Party: 44

Janata Dal (United): 18

Janata Dal (Secular): 10

Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 1994

In 1994, the Janata Dal emerged victorious with an absolute majority by winning 115 seats.

The party formed the government with HD Deve Gowda as the chief minister who served till 1996 and was then succeeded by JH Patel who served till 1999.

Poll results

Janata Dal: 115

Bharatiya Janata Party: 40

Indian National Congress: 34

Others: 35

Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 1985

The Janata Dal won the absolute majority by bagging 139 seats to form the government with Ramakrishna Hegde as the Chief Minister. In 1988, he quit the post and SR Bommai became the CM.

Poll results:

Janata Party: 139

Indian National Congress: 65

Communist Party of India: 3

Bharatiya Janata Party: 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist): 2

Independents: 13

Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 1978

In 1978, with victory in 149 seats, Congress (Indira) faction won the absolute majority to form the government with Devaraj Urs as the Chief Minister.