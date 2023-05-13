Karnataka Results 2023: Times when the state got full majority governments

Congress is maintaining lead in 128 constituencies, way above the majority mark of 113 seats. It seems that again a party is going to form the government with a full majority.

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 is underway, Congress looks set to cross the majority mark with ease. At the time of writing, Congress is leading in 128 seats and it has won 42 seats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party trailed behind with a lead in 69 seats and it won in 15 constituencies. The Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 22 seats, as per the counting trend so far.

Several exit polls had predicted that the Congress may cross the majority mark and as per the trends the predictions seem to be right.

Karnataka has seen parties form the government with an absolute majority for the most part of its electoral history. In 2023, it seems that again a party is going to form the government with a full majority.