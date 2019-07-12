cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Karnataka reserves 1% college seats for trafficking, sexual assault survivors

Updated : July 12, 2019 07:17 PM IST

Karnataka said this week that 1 percent of all places in government-run colleges would be reserved, opening up higher education for trafficking survivors, acid attack and sexual assault victims and their children.
More than 23,100 human trafficking victims were rescued in 2016 in India, of which 60 percent were children, government data showed.
Rescued survivors have traditionally been put up in government and charity-run hostels and given vocational training in skills like embroidery and basket weaving and more recently computer training.
