Karnataka releases guidelines for free electricity and free bus rides for women, check details

Free electricity and free bus rides for women are the two out of the five promises made by the Congress in its election manifesto during the state Assembly polls.

The new Congress-led government in Karnataka on Monday released the detailed guidelines for providing free electricity and free bus travel for women, as promised in its election manifesto. This will be done with the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi Scheme and the Shakthi Scheme.

Guidelines Gruha Jyothi Scheme

As per the order issued by the Karnataka Energy Department, free power supply will be provided to households with an upper limit of 200 units, which will be dependent on the monthly average consumption.