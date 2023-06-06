CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka releases guidelines for free electricity and free bus rides for women, check details

Karnataka releases guidelines for free electricity and free bus rides for women, check details

Karnataka releases guidelines for free electricity and free bus rides for women, check details
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 1:22:09 PM IST (Published)

Free electricity and free bus rides for women are the two out of the five promises made by the Congress in its election manifesto during the state Assembly polls.

The new Congress-led government in Karnataka on Monday released the detailed guidelines for providing free electricity and free bus travel for women, as promised in its election manifesto. This will be done with the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi Scheme and the Shakthi Scheme.

These are two of the five promises made by the Congress in its election manifesto during the state Assembly polls.
Guidelines Gruha Jyothi Scheme
As per the order issued by the Karnataka Energy Department, free power supply will be provided to households with an upper limit of 200 units, which will be dependent on the monthly average consumption.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X