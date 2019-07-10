Karnataka: Rebel Congress-JDS MLAs fear 'threat' to life during CM's proposed visit to Mumbai hotel

Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of a threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar here on Wednesday.

The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Byrati Basavraj, S T Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh kumutali.