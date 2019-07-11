Karnataka political crisis: 'What is the necessity for me to resign now?,' says CM HD Kumaraswamy
Updated : July 11, 2019 01:48 PM IST
"Why should I resign? What is the necessity for me to resign now?," said Kumaraswamy.
The chief minister held discussions with senior Congress leaders on Thursday.
